Ilocos Region has 238 new policemen

MALASIQUI: Ilocos Police regional director Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista has urged the 238 police officers who graduated from the six-month Public Safety Field Training Program (PSFTP) to not lose sight of their purpose. 'Continue to evolve and raise your standards. It is the best defense against negative outside forces that seek to dismantle the organization,' he said during the graduation ceremony held at the Ilocos Police Regional Office in San Fernando City, La Union on Monday. Evangelista asked the police officers to remember that police is a service profession and advised them to arrive at work on time, take pride in wearing their uniform, and never take action based merely on emotions. 'What you will do has life-long consequences with the citizens you deal with. Never allow victims to be victimized again due to poor police practice. Get to know who lives in the community you have chosen to serve regardless of who they are,' he said. The new policemen held their training in the different police station s in Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, the Ilocos Police Information Office said. Areas of assignments of the new policemen will be announced in the coming days, it added. PSFTP is a six-month compulsory training for all police trainees and is one of the requirements to make the personnel's status permanent, initially with a patrolman/patrolwoman rank. Source: Philippines News Agency