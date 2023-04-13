Ilocos police surprise drug test yields negative results

Forty-five ranking officials of the Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) have tested negative for illegal drugs following an unannounced drug test. The officials, composed of 38 Police Commissioned Officers, including senior officers and seven Police Non-Commissioned Officers, were subjected to a drug test during a command conference on Wednesday. In a statement issued on Thursday, PRO-1 regional director Brig. Gen. John Chua said all attendees were not allowed to leave the conference room without being tested. 'The conduct of this drug test is a part of our regular and continuous effort in sustaining the gains of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) internal cleansing program,' he said. PRO-1's Regional Forensic Unit also subjected 29 operatives from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit to surprise drug tests who also tested negative for drug use. He added that the implementation of the intensified campaign against illegal drugs must start within their organization. 'I am happy to note that PRO-1 remains to be a drug-free organization,' Chua said. Meanwhile, the PRO-1 has recently partnered with the Battle Against Drugs (BAD), a non-government organization, in its campaign against illegal drugs, targeting young people in the region. Karol Elizabeth Baloco, PRO-1 information officer, said the PNP and the BAD aim to expose the adverse effects of illegal drugs in the country by conducting training, symposia, and seminars in different public and private schools at the grassroots level of the community with help from various government agencies and stakeholders. The police officials were among the first to file their resignation following the call of Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos to boost the war against illegal drugs. 'This is a way to manifest our full support to the Secretary of (the) Interior and Local Government and PNP. Also, in this matter, we could prove to the people that we have a clean and clear conscience and that we are deeply rooted in the fight against illegal drugs,' Chua said.

Source: Philippines News Agency