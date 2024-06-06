Ilocos police seizes P11.6M worth of illegal drugs in May

MALASIQUI: The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) confiscated a total of PHP11.6 million worth of suspected marijuana, shabu, and cocaine in various operations in the Ilocos Region in May this year. Lt. Col. Benigno Sumawang, deputy chief of PRO-1 Regional Community Affairs Development Division, in a statement on Thursday, said a total of 21,239.26 grams of dried marijuana leaves, 1,338.87 grams of shabu, five ecstacy tablets, and 0.29 grams of cocaine were collected during the month-long anti-illegal drugs operations. PRO-1 has conducted a total of 85 buy-bust operations, 19 search warrants implementation, four incidental arrests while warrants were being served, one operation targeting a foreign national, and three checkpoints, which led to the confiscation of the illegal drugs, he said. 'These combined efforts led to the apprehension of 138 suspects. Consequently, 111 separate complaints have been formally filed,' he added. Among the high-impact operations was on May 16, when a real estate agent was arrested following a tip to the authorities, which led to the confiscation of about 250 grams of shabu worth PHP1.7 million in Capangdanan, Pinili, Ilocos Norte. On May 20, three high-value targets were arrested in Binmaley town, Pangasinan and Dagupan City that resulted in the confiscation of PHP1.5 million worth of shabu. Also, 30 grams of suspected shabu, estimated to worth about PHP204,000, was confiscated from a 53-year-old drug suspect who was arrested on May 28 in San Fernando City, La Union. In a separate statement, PRO-1 director Brig. Gen. Lou Frias Evangelista said the accomplishments in the anti-illegal drug campaign in the region showed their commitment to eradicate illegal drugs. PRO-1 has revived the checkpoints set-up during the pandemic to further boost the drive against illegal drugs. "We do not have illegal drugs manufacturing here in the region so the supplies are coming from outside. That's why, we need to monitor our borders," he said. During the same period, PRO-1 personnel also a rrested 20 of the most wanted individuals alongside 329 other wanted persons, two of whom have charges related to anti-carjacking operations. Two motorcycles were also recovered. The police has also conducted anti-loose firearms campaign resulting in the seizure of 14 assorted firearms, the arrest of 19 individuals, and 23 cases filed in court. Sumawang said PRO-1's 1,838 Oplan Katok operations, when gun owners with expired licenses were visited by police, prompted the voluntary surrender of 82 firearms, recovery of 12 firearms, and 16 firearms being turned over for safekeeping. Source: Philippines News Agency