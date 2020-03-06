Ilocos pilot area for land for individual titling project

Ilocos is among the pilot regions for the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) project to subdivide agrarian reform collective land titles into individual land titles.

The project, called Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT), seeks to subdivide collective certificate of land ownership award (CCLOA) into individual land titles so every farmer-beneficiary may exercise full ownership and possession and will have a complete control in cultivating the area the way he or she sees fit.

In an interview on Friday, Homer Tobias, DAR-1 regional director and SPLIT project vice-chairperson, said some 29,000 hectares under CCLOA in the Ilocos region are set to be subdivided within three years.

“The number of beneficiaries will be identified after the verification, meaning if the beneficiary is still alive or not, or if he or she is still in the country or not, among other considerations,” he said.

Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones earlier said the issuance of CCLOAs has repercussion as government could not collect taxes and amortization.

“All these issues can be cured once these CCLOAs are split into individual titles,” he said.

The SPLIT project is being funded by the World Bank with PHP24 billion within three years.

Source: Philippines News Agency