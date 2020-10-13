Ilocos Norte’s testing capacity gets boost with extractor machine

The province of Ilocos Norte is set to donate a multimillion automated extraction machine (AEM) to the state-run Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH&MC) in Batac City to improve its testing capacity for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

MMMH&MC is the second DOH-retained hospital to be accredited in Ilocos Region next to Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in La Union, and the first to use GeneXpert technology for Covid-19 testing in Region I.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said Tuesday the testing capacity of the MMMH&MC is presently at 300 tests per day and it is done manually. With this, the provincial government has purchased an AEM to double the capacity of the Batac hospital to 700 tests per day.

“The automated extractor machine is expected to arrive in the next few weeks and we will donate it to MMMH&MC,” Manotoc said.

Since the hospital started operating its molecular laboratory last June 2, over 13,300 were already tested with a real-time polymerase chain reaction test using the GeneXpert machine.

This is apart from a total of 4,000 swab tests performed by mobile medical technicians under the provincial government of Ilocos Norte.

To date, the 11 quarantine facilities of Ilocos Norte has a total of 238 patients or almost half of its 450 capacity.

If the cases keep on getting low, the governor said he plans to close down at least two quarantine facilities which may no longer be needed to save on staffing and maintenance costs. (PNA)

