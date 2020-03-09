Ilocos Norte’s first PUI tests negative for Covid-19

Government workers attending the regular Monday flag-raising ceremony at the Ilocos Norte Capitol clapped their hands in glee after hearing the good news -- a patient under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province has tested negative.

Delighted of the result from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), Dr. Josephine Ruedas, acting provincial health officer reaffirmed on Monday “the province remains free of Covid-19.”

The RITM is Department of Health's main facility testing Covid-19 samples.

Over the weekend, the Ilocos Norte Health Task Force represented by the different concerned local government units and national government line agencies to combat infectious diseases such as Covid-19 were alerted about a 35-year-old man, who has a recent travel history to Hong Kong, as the first PUI in Ilocos Norte.

The patient arrived in the country on February 23 and had himself hospitalized on March 4 due to cough and colds.

News about the first PUI in Ilocos Norte has alarmed some residents, urging everyone to be extra vigilant and ensure proper handwashing with soap and water to protect oneself from the dreaded virus.

In a public advisory, the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center management in Batac City confirmed that the first PUI in the province tested negative for Covid-19.

“The patient remained healthy without any respiratory symptoms. With this, the patient will be discharged from the hospital anytime today,” MMMHMC said in the public statement.

“Let us stay vigilant and help us share and disseminate only validated and accurate data or information from the DOH to prevent panic, confusion, and misinformation,” Ruedas added.

