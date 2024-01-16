Ilocos Norte village frontliners get P3K cash gift

LAOAG CITY: A total of 1,247 village frontliners from Pinili and Currimao towns in Ilocos Norte received cash aid from the provincial government on Tuesday in recognition of their contribution to community development. 'I am so thankful for this unexpected blessing. This will allow us to buy our needs,' Belen Rambaud, a volunteer nutrition worker in the rural Barangay Puritac in Pinili town, said in a local dialect. As a trained volunteer community worker, Rambaud helps in monitoring the nutritional status of children and other nutritionally at-risk groups and links them with nutrition and nutrition-related service providers. She is among the 586 village frontliners from their town who were granted monetary incentives. In Currimao town, Rene Valente, a village peacekeeping officer and one of the 661 volunteer workers, said he loves to serve the community sans any honorarium from the government. 'Serving the barangay and the people I consider as a family is priceless,' he said, adding the monetary reward he received on Tuesday inspired him further to become a blessing to others. Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, in his message during the cash incentive distribution at the Pinili amphitheater, commended the village frontliners for their role in maintaining health and safety at the grassroots level and expressed his hope that the small amount will at least bring joy to them. 'Thank you for keeping Ilocos Norte safe and healthy,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency