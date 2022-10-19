Ilocos Norte under state of calamity due to Neneng

Ilocos Norte was placed under a state of calamity on Monday due to severe flooding brought about by Typhoon Neneng.

In a regular session at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, members of the Ilocos Norte board unanimously approved a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the province.

Marcell Tabije, provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer in Ilocos Norte, said the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has estimated damage to infrastructure and agriculture at around PHP103.5 million so far.

More reports of damage from the different local government units are still expected within the day, he added.

The initial damage to infrastructure worth PHP76.4 million included flood and river control projects, roads and bridges, while estimated damage to agriculture was placed at PHP27.1 million.

“As of today, the sitio Banquero in Pancian, Pagudpud [Manila North Road] is not passable to all types of vehicles while the Tamdagan bridge in Vintar is only passable to motorcycles,”said Tabije.

Due to a series of landslides along the Pancian-Adams Road and a damaged approach of the newly-built bridge, residents of Adams, Ilocos Norte remained isolated and without electricity as of this posting.

Massive floods on Sunday affected 14,217 persons. Due to strong winds, a house in Piddig town was totally damaged while there were 21 partially damaged houses, mostly with blown-off roofs.

Classes in primary and secondary levels in the province were also suspended on Monday due to Neneng

