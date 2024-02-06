Ilocos Norte transport hub to benefit almost 5K transport groups

LAOAG: Ilocos Norte public transport groups have welcomed the construction of the PHP380-million modern public transportation hub in Barangay 5 in San Pedro in this city, saying this will result in a more organized transportation system. In a media interview on Tuesday, Jonathan Pascua, president of the New Bacarreños Transport Corporation, said they look forward to the operation of the transportation hub, construction of which started last Feb. 2 and is being undertaken by the Department of Transportation (DOTr). 'We welcome this development. We also hope that the government will continue to assist and think of us, especially for our families,' he said. Arnel Villanueva, a tricycle driver from this city, said the presence of a terminal hub near the university belt would minimize traffic congestion and provide the tricycle drivers a better place to stay while waiting for their passengers. 'Once operational, the project is expected to benefit almost 5,000 public transport groups that include drivers and op erators of 1,203 jeepneys, around 300 buses, 24 taxis and 3,232 tricycles for hire,' lawyer Athena Nicolette Pilar, acting general manager of the Metro Ilocos Norte Council, said. Designed by well-known Ilokano architect Felino Palafox, the transportation hub is a mixed-used commercial establishment with government offices, eco-friendly spaces, commercials spaces, a roof garden and terminals for buses, jeepneys, taxis and tricycles. Source: Philippines News Agency