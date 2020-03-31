Ilocos Norte town uses drones to disinfect communities

Local government officials in the historic town of Piddig found a new purpose for their newly-purchased agricultural drone sprayer as they are now using it to disinfect the streets, municipal hall and plaza, public market and other commercial and residential areas to ward off the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that has triggered a total lockdown in the entire province for two days now.

This is apart from the continuing disinfection operations being conducted by front-liners in border control points as well the interior and exterior parts of public buildings and government offices.

At the public market, stringent measures are being implemented to ensure market goers follow social distancing.

Market personnel also designated one entrance and exit point to regulate movement of people.

Each barangay was also given a market day schedule to buy their essential supplies while a mobile market has started to operate in some rural barangay to lessen people coming in and out of the public market in the Poblacion area.

“Sacrifice is not a new thing for those who came from the clan who initiated the basi revolt. Now is our time to unite and sacrifice for the welfare of our country and for each one of us,” said town mayor Eduardo Guillen as he urged his constituents to stay home and be vigilant of what is happening.

Since President Rodrigo Duterte placed the whole Luzon on enhanced community quarantine, the Piddig local government started to process their palay produced into rice.

“For Piddigenous, no need to panic-buy. We have enough palay and rice to last until the threat of Covid-19 has abated,” said Guillen in his online post as he assured his constituents that there is more than enough food supply for the community. Source: Philippines News Agency