Ilocos Norte town road widening to cut travel time

A road widening project along the Manila North Road in Caunayan village, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte is expected to reduce travel time from here to the town from 90 minutes to 60 minutes.

Maria Venus Torio of the First District Engineering Office said on Tuesday the 1.166-kilometer road widening project has a total allocation of PHP40.31 million under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2020.

“The project comprises a road concreting and stone masonry for slope protection from landslides that started last February 28, 2020 and is expected to be finished by the last quarter of this year,” Torio said in a statement.

Once completed, Torio said the project will provide safer access and assistance to farmers and fishers, including retailers.

It will also make transportation of goods hassle-free and traveling for residents and tourists more convenient.

Complementing the ongoing Pagudpud road widening project is the improvement of about 21.835-kilometer Manila North Road in the province passing the towns of Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos, and Bangui at a cost of PHP209 million.

Among the road improvement works undertaken include road repair and replacement, asphalt paving, road widening, and road-shoulder concrete paving particularly at the Burgos section.

To ensure the safety of motorists, flexible metal guardrails were also installed at hazard-prone areas as well as the application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings on new roads.

Source: Philippines News Agency