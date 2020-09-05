Ilocos Norte town logs 3 new Covid-19 cases

The expanded coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte resulted in the discovery of three more infected patients who have been exposed to previous cases, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said Friday night.

“The sudden increase of positive cases is the result of the extended-targeted testing, wherein the tests were not only conducted to the primary contacts, but also to the secondary contacts and those living within the critical and containment zones,” Manotoc said in an advisory, as he reported another round of expanded-targeted testing will be done this weekend to complete the 10-percent targeted population in Sarrat.

A family party attended by more or less 50 individuals from the neighborhood triggered the spread of Covid-19 infections in Sarrat.

Barely two weeks since Ilocos Norte recorded its first Covid-19 death in Sarrat, three more cases are added to the province’s 21 active cases. They are IN-C59, IN-C60, and IN-C61, all are asymptomatic and isolated in Sarrat.

“We pray for healing of those affected and afflicted – physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Do not be weary, this shall all pass. Please stop the hate. Understand us and cooperate,” said the Sarrat front-liners who had been administering the tests to all affected villages.

The affected barangays which are currently lockdown include barangays 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, and 22.

“We have learned our lessons from this strong blow. We all pray for no more,” said Sarrat residents as they appealed to the public to stop discriminating them.

Source: Philippines News Agency