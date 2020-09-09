Ilocos Norte town logs 1st Covid-19 case; suspends RHUs’ services

All services of rural health units (RHUs), except for the issuance of medical and death certificates and the distribution of medicines in Piddig, Ilocos Norte are temporarily suspended starting Wednesday as the town recorded its first positive Covid-19 case.

The patient known as IN-C72 is a 27-year-old locally stranded individual and resident of Barangay 6 Tonoton village who arrived from Cebu on August 20.

“IN-C72 was isolated at the Piddig Municipal Isolation Unit (MIU) since his arrival on August 20 until tonight when he was transferred to a provincial government-managed quarantine facility. IN-C72 is asymptomatic and appears to be in good spirits in spite of the circumstance,” Piddig Mayor Eduardo Guillen said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Guillen added that upon his arrival at the border, IN-C72 was immediately transported to the Piddig Municipal Isolation Unit (MIU).

“On September 2, while still at the MIU, IN-C72 tested IgM and IgG positive in our routine rapid antibody test (RAT) while still remaining asymptomatic throughout his stay at Piddig MIU. On September 7, he underwent RT-PCR and subsequently tested positive,” he said.

With this, the town mayor announced the MIU will temporarily stop accepting patients until such time that thorough cleaning of quarantine facilities and testing of all close and secondary contacts of IN-C72 will be completed.

Guillen also appealed to all returning residents to contact the local government unit through www.facebook.com/LGUPiddigIlocosNorte for coordination prior to their arrival.

“May I take this opportunity to remind all Piddigueños to remain vigilant and continue observing public health standards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Guillen said.

To date, Ilocos Norte has a total of 38 active Covid-19 cases, with 33 recoveries and one death.

The latest three cases from Piddig, Sarrat, and Batac City were reported on Tuesday evening, all three are asymptomatic and currently isolated in government-accredited quarantine facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency