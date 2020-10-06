Ilocos Norte town gives cash gift to teachers

Teachers of Vintar, Ilocos Norte are elated on Tuesday as they received PHP3,000 each from the local government unit of Vintar.

A resolution of appreciation was unanimously approved by members of the municipal council in time for the culmination of the 2020 National Teachers’ Month celebration on Monday.

“Thank you so much to all educators for the sacrifice and love,” said Vintar Mayor Larisa Foronda on Tuesday as she lauded all the Vintar teachers for their sacrifices, perseverance and patience in delivering quality education to the learners in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Arnel Sabuco, principal of the Florentino Camaquin Integrated School, said they feel honored and grateful for the unexpected reward and recognition.

Even before the pandemic, the local government unit has been giving priority to the needs of its teachers and learners.

Last year, Vintar municipality also funded the pioneering special education (SPED) classrooms, equipped with facilities and materials designed to teach and train special children.

Aside from the 21st century SPED classrooms, Vintar schools, with the help of its LGU and other public and private stakeholders, have put up community links to ensure all learners in town have access to online learning.

Source: Philippines News Agency