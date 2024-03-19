Ilocos Norte to host pilot leg of Milo marathon

LAOAG: Around 8,000 participants are expected to join the pilot leg of the 2024 Milo Marathon in this city on April 7. 'For the convenience of participants, we have set up a registration booth at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Sports Stadium as well as in some participating commercial establishments in the province,' Faivo Bartolome, Sports Consultant of the Ilocos Norte Sports Development Council, said in a media interivew on Tuesday. For the first time this year, organizers said the pilot leg will be simultaneously conducted in Laoag, in Mandaue City, Cebu and in Batangas. To entice more participants in Laoag, Bartolome said they have been reaching out to schools and big establishments to register more runners. After the April 7 event, the race will set foot in Manila (April 28), Puerto Princesa (May 12), Legazpi (June 2), Cavite-Vermosa (Sept. 22), Tagbilaran (Sept. 29), Roxas (Oct. 6), Iloilo (Oct. 20), Bacolod (Oct. 27), General Santos (Nov. 10), Davao (Nov. 17) and Tarlac (Nov. 24). The National Finals wi ll be held on Dec. 1 in Cagayan de Oro. Meanwhile, the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office has assured its readiness to provide security during the grand event. Aside from security personnel, medical teams and traffic personnel will be deployed along the entire 21-kilometer race route. In 2018, Ilocos Norte also hosted the Milo Marathon national finals participated by around 12,000 runners. Source: Philippines News Agency