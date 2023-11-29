Ilocos Norte to Host Inaugural Coffee and Food Festival

Ilocos Norte, Philippines - Ilocos Norte is set to hold its first-ever coffee and food festival, attracting nearly 40 participants, including 23 exhibitors from various localities in the province. The festival is scheduled to take place at the Arte Luna, Paoay Church Complex on December 13-14. CJ Peregrino, a representative from the provincial tourism office, shared details of the event in an interview on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the festival is organized in partnership with Dovetail, an Australian suburban cafe and bakery, and the locally-based One Coffee Studio. The event aims to promote the local coffee and food industry, and despite limited slots, there has been an overwhelming interest from potential participants. The two-day festival will feature a range of activities including a coffee brew showdown, taste tests of new coffee and pastry products, and a cook-off among local government units.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, in a previous statement, highlighted the provincial government's commitment to transforming Ilocos Norte into a commercial hub in Northern Luzon. The event aligns with these efforts, focusing on the development of value-adding products to sustain economic growth. Notably, the municipalities of Piddig and Pagudpud have collaborated to process and introduce a homegrown brand of "Kapeng Ilokano."

Coffee plantations in the province have started producing high-grade Arabica, Excelsa, and Liberica coffee varieties. In support of the National Greening Program and to enhance local livelihoods, the Environment and Natural Resources Office allocated PHP3 million in 2021 to revitalize coffee growing in lowland and hilly areas of Ilocos Norte.