Ilocos Norte to hire tourism ambassadors anew

LAOAG CITY: The Ilocos Norte government on Thursday announced the resumption of hiring for its tourism livelihood continuity program, which is open even to retirees and out-of-school youth. 'We are looking for dedicated individuals to fill key roles as tourism ambassadors, utility personnel, and senior citizen tour guides,' Xavier Ruiz, tourism officer-in-charge of the Ilocos Norte Tourism Office (INTO), said in a media interview. Since 2015, except in 2019 to 2022, INTO has been hiring at least 200 ambassadors who will serve as tourist aides and storytellers in various museums, churches and key destinations in the province. The workers will also assist the provincial government in serving as utility personnel, and as first aid personnel in at least 42 tourist centers across the province. Ruiz said those who are interested may submit their applications on or before March 1 to their respective local tourism offices, or submit them directly to the INTO if the applicant is from this city. In 2023, the provi nce registered around 3.6 million day visitor arrivals while tourist arrivals based on accommodations jumped to more than 500,000, the highest since the pandemic, he said. During the same year, tourism receipts rose to around PHP8.9 billion, he added. Source: Philippines News Agency