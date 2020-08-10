Ilocos Norte to distribute garbage compactors to every LGU

n a bid to manage the disposal of solid wastes in various parts of the province, local government units (LGUs) of Ilocos Norte will soon have their own garbage compactors and receive cash aid for the creation of a sanitary landfill courtesy of the provincial government.

Sourced from the province’s 20 percent development funds, at least 17 garbage compactors worth PHP2.7 million each are already up for bidding, Estrella Sacro, head of the Environment and Natural Resources Office of Ilocos Norte, said on Monday.

“The purchase of garbage compactors is a priority program under the administration of Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and we hope to distribute the equipment the soonest,” she said.

Sacro said the province is also in the process of establishing a PHP24-million plastic waste recycling and resource recovery facility in Barangay Imelda in Marcos, Ilocos Norte.

Once completed, the recycling facility will reduce the volume of waste being generated in the province with the aid of garbage compactors.

For LGUs with existing garbage compactors, the provincial government will also provide equivalent cash assistance for the full establishment of a sanitary landfill.

In compliance with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act or Republic Act 9003, the local chief executives of the 21 towns and two cities of Ilocos Norte vowed to have their own operational sanitary landfills by the end of this year.

“We are thankful that our governor gives priority on environment protection, particularly addressing our worsening problem on garbage collection and disposal,” Sacro added.

In Laoag City, the city government of Laoag announced that starting this month, garbage collectors will no longer pick up biodegradable wastes, urging every household to have their own compost pit.

For urban residents without space for compost pits, the barangay concerned shall have their respective materials recovery facility and communal composting and recycling facilities.

