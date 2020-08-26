Ilocos Norte sets new guidelines for returning residents

The province of Ilocos Norte has set new guidelines for its returning residents to ensure smooth entry.

In a statement of Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc on Tuesday, all returning residents are now required to coordinate their arrival beforehand with their respective barangay captains and mayors to let them know they are coming home on a specific date.

The governor’s statement came after the Department of the Interior and Local Government lifted the moratorium temporarily suspending the “Balik Probinsiya” program and “Hatid Tulong” initiative.

Most of the confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the province have recovered and with the help of all concerned public and private stakeholders, Ilocos Norte is now better equipped to curb the contagion with close to 2,000 isolation beds, Manotoc said.

“As of today, we have welcomed 5,410 returning residents compared to 37 positive Covid-19 cases. As I have mentioned in the past, we cannot legally lockdown our province,” he said.

He said it is a constitutional right to travel home and President Rodrigo Duterte and the National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases have directed local government units to accept their returning residents.

Returnees, however, need to follow the guidelines before entry to their home province, Manotoc said. First, they must request for entry permission through their respective mayor and village chief then fill out a health declaration form.

Before the expected travel date, the returning resident must also secure a travel authority issued by the Joint Task Force Covid Shield/Philippine National Police.

A memorandum of agreement must be signed between the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte and the local government unit of residence.

The Provincial Health Task Force has also maintained that all returning residents must undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine in a provincial or local government unit quarantine facility to be followed by a four-day isolation at a barangay center.

