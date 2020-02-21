Ilocos Norte schools step up drive vs. Covid 19

All personnel and visitors at the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Laoag on Friday need to pass through the body temperature scanner before they can get on the premises.

Dr. May Richelie Alimpia, Medical Officer III of the school's health section, said the thermal scanning within the school began since the first week of February as a proactive measure to promote awareness on the coronavirus disease (Covid19) and prevent the spread of the virus.

All public and secondary schools have conducted orientations regarding Covid 19 and we have intensified group handwashing activities, installation of additional handwashing facilities and faucets, and demonstration of proper face mask usage and disposal and other necessary preventive measures to prevent spread of common infections, said Alimpia in the first ever Serye ti Lawag, a media conference which aims to promote school transparency.

Initiated by Schools Division Superintendent Vilma Eda who took over the SDO Laoag's top post since September 2019, she said the Serye which stands for System of Effective Reporting to Yield Engagement is an attempt of the division to open the gates of the SDO to a regular monthly press gathering.

Aside from the checking of body temperatures, the SDO has also procured additional supplies of 70 percent ethyl alcohol, face masks and ascorbic acid supplements for personnel.

Other schools are also practicing a 65 oz water day program where learners bring their own water tumblers and drink from it as the school bell rings every hour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, pupils of the Badio Elementary School drink water every hour to prevent dehydration. This is also a way of boosting their immune system against infection.

To prevent dehydration, we need to drink an adequate amount of water. And with the ongoing threat on Covid 19, we really need to strengthen our immune system, said Aileen Rambaud, school principal of the Badio Elementary School in Pinili, Ilocos Norte.

Under the DepEd Task Force Covid 19, schools are also instructed to dedicate a weekend to school wide general cleaning and intensified disinfection efforts.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY