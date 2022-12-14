Ilocos Norte rolls out Christmas caravan

LAOAG CITY: The provincial government of Ilocos Norte on Wednesday visited the towns of Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos and Dingras to hand out cash gifts and “noche buena” (Christmas eve) food packs to poor families and frontline workers.

The distribution was part of the week-long program of the local government to give gift packages for families in the province who were not included in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and do not get regular assistance from the national government.

According to provincial social welfare and development officer Lilian Rin, her office prepared more than 1,000 noche buena packs for the pre-identified beneficiaries in the province. Meanwhile, cash gifts worth PHP1,500 each were also given to village frontline workers.

Medicines, mugs and various agricultural inputs were also given to selected residents while at least 25 Barangay Ranger Officers received their honorarium worth PHP9,000 each.

In his short speech during the Christmas caravan, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said that 2022 is a challenging year for the province but expressed optimism that the incoming year 2023 will be “brighter and better for Ilocos Norte.”

As various department representatives were also present in the caravan, the governor enjoined residents to submit all their requests for assistance as he assured them that the provincial government will do its best to address these with the help of the national government.

“Just request all you need and we will do our best to help. My office has an open-door policy for everyone,” he said.

For the Yuletide season, which coincides with the governor’s birth month, the provincial government is keeping its gift-giving tradition for the less fortunate families to ensure they have food on the table during the holidays.

“Thank you, Gov for bringing joy to every Marcosenos. God bless you and the team,” Cyn Ablog, a resident of Marcos town, said on Wednesday

Source: Philippines News Agency