Ilocos Norte removes ‘express lanes’ in border checkpoints

Express lanes in borders between local government units are no longer available for front-liners as the province is placed under interim general community quarantine (GCQ).

Col. Christopher Abrahano, acting director of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, on Thursday said they have to enforce strict rules at the checkpoints as there have reports of people illegally crossing the borders. Thus, front-liners now need to pass through regular lanes in border control points.

“If you are an APOR (Authorized Person Outside of Residence) or a front-liner, you need to show your credentials or identification card in our border checkpoints,” said Abrahano when asked in a press conference about the removal of the express lane at the border checkpoint at the Badoc gateway.

Under the modified GCQ, Abrahano reiterated that Ilocos Norte residents still need to be cautious and be circumspect in their decisions.

“If it is not for necessity, we should remain and stay home for everybody’s safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abrahano said motorcycle back riding is still non-negotiable which means couples cannot ride on a single motorcycle even if the province is already under modified GCQ.

To help commuters, the provincial government has provided free rides to front-liners while some essential workers who have no personal transport service can now avail of tricycles for hire.

Source: Philippines News Agency