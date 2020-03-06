Ilocos Norte records first PUI for Covid-19

A 35-year-old man who traveled to Hong Kong is the first patient under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Ilocos Norte, an official of the Department of Health (DOH) regional office said.

DOH-1 medical officer, Dr. Rheuel Bobis said the PUI is suffering from cough and colds that prompted him to consult a physician.

“He arrived in the country on Feb. 23 and went to the hospital on March 4, where he was admitted due to flu-like symptoms and history of travel to Hong Kong,” he said in an interview.

His specimen was sent on Friday to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the result of his test for Covid-19 will be out after 24 to 48 hours, Bobis said.

“He is admitted in an isolation room in a hospital,” he said.

The PUI in Ilocos Norte is the 14th in the Ilocos region, although the 13 first PUIs tested negative for Covid-19 and are now discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Bobis said DOH-1 is yet to receive information as to where in Pangasinan the Covid-19 positive person in Australia had visited for a reunion.

"Accordingly, the positive case in Australia went to a wedding in Manila and then attended a reunion in Pangasinan and returned to Australia. But we have no information yet where exactly in Pangasinan," he added.

Bobis said the Ilocos region remains Covid-19-free as he reiterated DOH’s call to the public to stay calm and observe proper hand hygiene, coughing etiquette, avoiding symptomatic individuals and farm animals, drinking water regularly, and cooking food thoroughly.

The hospitals in the region are equipped to handle PUIs and possible cases of Covid-19, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency