Ilocos Norte provincial gov’t opens doors anew for fresh nursing grads

LAOAG CITY: The Ilocos Norte provincial government's 'Sagip Nars' program is again calling on unemployed nurses to become part of its team of healthcare workers and gain experience while looking for long-term employment. The Public Employment Services Office (PESO) announced Monday it is accepting applications for the six-month program until Dec. 15. "Qualified applicants under the Sagip Nars program are fresh nursing graduates and registered nurses who are not currently employed in any hospital setting,' PESO manager Anne Marie Lizette Atuan said in an interview. Since 2014, the Ilocos Norte government has been providing the opportunity for professional nurses based in the province to enhance their skills while looking for permanent jobs here and abroad. The program prioritizes registered nurses with limited clinical experience to help them meet the two-year minimum required experience before landing permanent jobs in hospitals. Prospective candidates may submit their applications through www.workiniloc osnorte.ph or send the required documents to ilocosnortepeso2021@gmail.com. The requirements include a letter of application addressed to Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, resume, transcript of records, Professional Regulation Commission identification card, certificate of training attended or employment and certificate of board rating. Under the Sagip Nars program, 100 Ilocano nurses are employed yearly, receiving above-minimum wage. While searching for jobs online, Airish Oracion, a Mariano Marcos State University graduate who passed the November licensure examination, said she would try her luck in the province so she could gain more experience. 'I would love to apply for the Sagip Nars program of the Ilocos Norte government. This is a big help for us as we struggle to find employment immediately after passing the board,' she said in an interview Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency