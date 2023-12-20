Ilocos Norte power coop goes after delinquent consumers

LAOAG: The Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative has started to impose stricter measures against delinquent consumers and has issued around a hundred demand letters to collect from erring clients. Acting general manager Cipriano Martinez, in a press conference held at the INEC main branch in Dingras town on Wednesday, said they have to be aggressive in cutting off power connections of delinquent consumers after these were given an ultimatum of three months' notice to be able to settle unpaid bills. INEC record shows that the electric cooperative has around PHP28 million unpaid bills every month and Martinez said this will hamper the electric cooperative to provide better services if their financial situation continues to bleed. One of those issued with a demand letter is the management of the Laoag City General Hospital (LCGH), which has around PHP5 million credit, including arrears. Martinez said they have arrived at a compromise agreement with the City Government of Laoag, and the hospital already paid an i nitial payment of PHP1 million. 'We have agreed with Mayor Michael M. Keon because he was instrumental in helping facilitate a compromise agreement with the LCGH management,' he said. During the pandemic, the lone power distribution utility here extended the implementation of 'no disconnection policy' for displaced workers or low- income households that cannot pay their electricity bills. Other establishments, particularly those involved in public services, were included. Source: Philippines News Agency