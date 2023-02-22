Ilocos Norte opens scholarship grants for HS, college students

LAOAG CITY: The Ilocos Norte government, through its education department, announced Wednesday that scholarship grants are now open for academic, technical-vocational education, arts, agriculture, and fisheries, as well as medicine, senior high school, and secondary students.

Provincial education research assistant Carolyn Juan said that students who wish to apply or reapply in any of the seven scholarship programs may now submit their application forms at the Provincial Education Office located on the second floor of the Centennial Arena here.

“Applicants are given until February 28 to renew their scholarship with the provincial government,” Juan said as she reported that the provincial government has a total of 2,194 scholars, most of them are senior high school students (1,080), academic scholars (400), and art students.

Existing scholars are advised to submit the following: renewal form, accomplished voluntary service form, voluntary service documentation, Barangay certification of voluntary service rendered, original certificate of grade (college level), or photocopy of form 138/report card for junior and senior high school scholars, authenticated Form 5 or assessment form as well as original and photocopy of a certificate of enrolment for those who are in the junior and secondary high schools.

As one of the priority programs of the provincial government to sustain academic excellence and reduce poverty through education, more students are encouraged to apply for scholarship grants particularly those who wish to pursue technology and vocational courses and agriculture-related fields.

Every year, the provincial government is allocating around PHP900 million for its scholarship programs as it aims to provide equal opportunities for young Ilocanos to land better jobs here and abroad.

This school year, another scholarship grant is being considered for those who wish to pursue legal education but lack financial support.

The juris doctor scholarship of the province hopes to produce more home-grown lawyers and help address court backlogs that continue to grow nationwide

Source: Philippines News Agency