Ilocos Norte onion farmers’ clustered farm hit 200MT target

Onion farmers in Salsalamagui village, Vintar, Ilocos Norte are ecstatic over hitting their production target of 200 metric tons (MT) from the 20-hectare consolidated farm they help put up with the aid of agriculture experts on high-value crops in the province.

“Pegged at PHP35 to PHP40 per kilo, the bountiful harvest is a sure hit income for the 180 farmer beneficiaries who participated in the pilot onion clustered farm in the village,” said Provincial Agriculturist Norma Lagmay on Wednesday as she personally joined the farmers in harvesting the new breed of onion cultivars known for its big bulbs and intense red color.

This hybrid onion variety is one of the most sought after by traders as well as consumers in the region.

Planted Nov. 20 last year, red onions grow well in the said village which is located near the Bislak River. Unlike the ordinary “lasona,” red onions are planted by Ilocos farmers with the use of seeds instead of bulblets as it is healthier and bigger as compared when using bulblets.

To boost farmers productivity in the Ilocos Region, the Department of Agriculture (DA) through the Office of the Provincial Agriculture, is pushing for consolidated farming and farm mechanization program.

“To be able to become a recipient of the program, our farmers need to organize as a group and be one with the government to inspire change and development in the agriculture sector,” she said.

Jhon Rey Salud, president of the North Main Canal Federated Irrigators Association in Vintar town, said they are grateful for the all-out support of the government — from the provision of quality seeds, fertilizer subsidy and other farm inputs and machinery — to ensure they are not left behind in terms of economic growth.

Last Feb. 3, at least three farmers associations in Vintar town were among the recipients of the government’s farm mechanization program as they received two units of four-wheel tractors, four units of hand tractor, and one unit combine harvester during the latest visit of DA Secretary William Dar.

Aside from rice, farmers are likewise encouraged to diversify their crops by planting high-value commercial crops such as onions, peanuts, and other early-maturing, smart crops in view of the extreme weather conditions, very dry summer, and uneven rainfall in the area.