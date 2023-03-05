Ilocos Norte offers new tourist attraction

Ilocos Norte has a new attraction that both foreign and domestic tourists can include in their itineraries. Tanap-Avis falls, a basin-like waterfall that forms part of a watershed forest reserved in the rural village of Tanap in Burgos town, is now made more accessible and safer for nature lovers with new walk boards, view deck and clean comfort rooms. The latest 'new normal' attraction which the provincial government spent PHP3 million to improve, is about 53 kilometers or an hour's drive away from Laoag City. 'We just opened the beautiful Avis falls with an improved eco-trail. We just have to add water now by fixing the upper stream [to direct the water to the falls],' Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said in a recent interview. Aside from Tanap-Avis falls, the town of Burgos also has Kaangrian waterfalls in Barangay Agaga. Seen to foster tourism growth and economic recovery amid the global pandemic, Burgos Mayor Crescente Garcia urged locals and visitors alike to protect the natural beauty of the waterfalls by maintaining cleanliness and disposing of garbage properly. Other outdoor attractions are being developed in the province to entice more visitors, like scenic bike trails and bird-watching activities. There is also a continuing improvement of the Malacañang ti Amianan (Malacañang of the North) complex overlooking the magnificent Paoay Lake, which now boasts of an inflatable waterpark island and a Chinese garden located in one loop. Guided by the Metro Ilocos Master Development Plan of 2020, the province aims to develop more outdoor sites and update the Transport Master Plan, incorporating bike lanes in areas with a growing traffic problem such as in downtown Laoag.

Source: Philippines News Agency