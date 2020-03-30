Ilocos Norte now under total lockdown to ward off Covid-19

The entire province of Ilocos Norte has been placed under “total lockdown” effective Monday and all residents are strongly urged to cooperate and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the province.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc issued the declaration Sunday night in an effort to keep his locality Covid19-free, noting that Ilocos Norte is the only remaining province in Northern Luzon with zero confirmed case of the viral disease.

In his video announcement posted on Facebook on Sunday night, Manotoc said the complete lockdown is meant to further secure the residents.

“With this lockdown, nobody is permitted to enter the province except for delivery of cargoes, accredited health workers, peace and order and emergency personnel of the government and those officially authorized by the governor,” he said.

A strict 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. transaction time will be observed during the total lockdown.

The governor asked Ilocos Norte residents who are currently outside the province not to return home yet until the Covid-19 crisis has ended.

To lessen the movement of people going to the market or grocery stores, mobile stores were set up in each barangay.

Even before the total lockdown, village officials in Badio, Pinili, Ilocos Norte launched the “Lista mo, Bili ko” program where residents can just list down their grocery needs or medicines and the assigned village official per sitio or zone will buy it for them and deliver the essentials at their doorsteps free of charge.

“It is indeed very helpful for us that we have these kind of village officials who sacrifice a lot for their constituents,” said Aileen Rambaud, a Pinili town resident who lauded this initiative.

In Magnuang village, Batac City, Zeny Bagay on Sunday harvested her eggplants, squash and string beans which she shared to the less fortunate in the city who could not go out to buy food.

In Laoag City, Mayor Michael M. Keon, along with personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development office, continue to deliver food packs to the homes of selected 40 indigent families per barangay.

“Under this administration, those who are less fortunate will be the first to be supported and yes everyone in the end will be supported as long as the national government ensures adequate funding to all local government units,” Keon said on his Facebook post.

He assured that more food stocks will be distributed in the following days and those who have lost jobs and income such as the tricycle and jeepney drivers and construction workers will be prioritized.

“This is the time for people to show genuine compassion and understanding. In the end, actions speak louder than words,” Keon said. Source: Philippines News Agency