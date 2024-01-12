Ilocos Norte new Liga prexy vows excellence in governance

LAOAG: Newly-elected Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) (League of Villages)-Ilocos Norte Chapter president Ryan John Pascua of Barangay Badio, Pinili town has vowed to 'work for excellence in governance.' 'With your trust and confidence in me, I will work hard to help achieve government excellence, promoting the welfare of the people we serve in the barangays while strengthening our camaraderie as public officials,' he said. Pascua made the commitment after he and the other league officers were declared as winners after running unopposed during the LnB provincial federation election held at the Ilocos Norte Capitol session hall on Friday. The other officers are Felix Aguinaldo Jr., vice-president; Evelyn Imelda Dancel, auditor; Virgilio Calajate, Nelson Good, Gilbert Medina, Roque Benjamin Ablan, Melcon Saguid, Derek Velasco, Lendel Benedict Chua, and Rolando Boque, board of directors. Only Melcon Sagid, LnB municipal federation president from Dingras town, failed to attend the election. Robert Fernandez, Commi ssion on Elections officer III, said the newly-elected officers are expected to help in the crafting and implementation of relevant policies and development programs as well as address the gaps and other concerns among the 559 villages in the province's 21 towns and two cities. 'You are all winners and I congratulate you for the fast and smooth conduct of the election of the LnB. May you serve as an inspiration to speed up the delivery of services to the people,' he said. The election went smoothly and was orderly, Department of the Interior and Local Government-Ilocos Norte acting provincial director Gerald Gallardo said, but added schedule of the oathtaking has not been set. Source: Philippines News Agency