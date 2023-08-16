Ilocos Norte MSMEs accept pre-orders for P2C program

To avoid long lines of buyers at the 'producer to consumer' (P2C) event of Ilocos Norte, which is being conducted once a month at the city halls of Quezon City and San Juan in Metro Manila, the Provincial Small and Medium Enterprise Office (PSMEO) here announced Wednesday that a pre-order service is available starting this month. While preparing for the next wave of the P2C program on Aug. 23 to 25, Elma Gabriel, head of the PSMEO, said they initiated the pre-order service to cater to a growing number of clients wanting to experience and taste the flavors of Ilocos while in the metro. 'The pre-order service will also enable us to better manage available products that we bring to the P2C,' she added in an interview. To avail of the new service, the pre-order form shall be sent to ilocosnorte.p2c@gmail.com on or before 5 p.m. of Aug. 18. The ordering party shall receive a confirmation via email and a text message with pickup information after placing their orders. Pickup of order and payment shall be on the second day of the P2C event. The ordering party is advised to bring a copy of the emailed confirmation form and an identification card for verification. For further inquiries and other concerns about the P2C program, contact Racelyn Madalipay-Anday at 0945-361-6817. Initiated in 2017 during the term of then governor and now Senator Imee Marcos, the P2C program of the Ilocos Norte government started in Quezon City and was later followed by San Juan City. To date, around 80 farmer-producers and processors from Ilocos Norte are actively engaged in the P2C program, designed to protect consumers from middlemen who manipulate prices, by providing direct access to farm commodities and to provide better economic opportunities to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs). According to the PSMEO, participating MSMEs take home around PHP1.2 million in gross sales for every trip. Once enlisted in the program, the Ilocos Norte government will provide free transport of their products while partner MSMEs will shoulder accommodation and other incidental expenses

Source: Philippines News Agency