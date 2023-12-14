Ilocos Norte is transport strike-free

LAOAG: Ilocos Norte was strike-free on Thursday as local transport groups did not join the transport strike being staged by Manila-based jeepney drivers and operators because they support the jeepney modernization program. General manager of the Metro Ilocos Norte Council (MINC), Athena Nicolette Pilar, confirmed this in an interview on Thursday as public utility vehicle (PUV) operations in the province remained normal based on their latest monitoring. "In support of the public transport drivers and operators, we continue to distribute PHP3,000 worth of fuel subsidy to them,' Pilar said, referring to the fuel subsidy program that was rolled out in October and has benefitted about 15,000 drivers and operators affiliated with the MINC. MINC is a department under the provincial government that deals with transportation affairs. The annual fuel subsidy program was launched in 2021 and was implemented twice in 2022. The budget is separate from the national government's Pantawid Pasada Program. Aside from the cash assistance, MINC members also have free life insurance coverage, medical coverage, and at least a 10 percent discount on generic medicines. Source: Philippines News Agency