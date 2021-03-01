Ilocos Norte improves public parks for outdoor events, meetings

The province of Ilocos Norte keeps on improving its green open spaces to hold outdoor events and meetings amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

One of the parks which recently underwent a facelift is the Siazon Park in Barangay 1, Laoag City.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and City Mayor Michael Keon on Friday afternoon led the re-inauguration of the park which has come alive with newly-installed lights, benches, a pathway, and a green landscape with palm trees around the triangular area.

Established in 1967 in honor of former city mayor Eulalio Siazon, the park was renovated with the help of the provincial government in its effort to provide more breathing space for the locals, who could hardly travel in this time of the pandemic.

Manuel "Manny" Morales, a councilman of Barangay 1, said the newly-refurbished park is no longer an eyesore for passersby as it used to be a “private car parking space” for some nearby residents.

“This serves as an added attraction to the city where friends and families can bond together,” Morales said on Saturday.

He added that vendors and foods are disallowed in the area for now to ensure the cleanliness of its surroundings.

“We are planning to introduce the area as an events place but we have yet to discuss it further with the Council,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Capitol interactive park is also being refurbished as an events place in the future while its Bonsai Garden located at the west wing is now being utilized as an outdoor meeting place.

Instead of holding meetings or press conferences inside the Capitol, the governor opted to hold it instead at the Bonsai Garden now as an adoptive measure under the new normal.

The parks will be equipped with public WiFi available for a maximum of 30 minutes for each user.

Source: Philippines News Agency