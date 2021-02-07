Ilocos Norte implements stricter border checkpoint

As the Cordillera Administrative Region reverted to stricter General Community Quarantine (GCQ) this month, all Ilocos Norte residents returning from the region will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine for a period of 14 days regardless of the result of their real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

This was contained in the latest advisory of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte on Thursday as it tightened its watch on the new Covid-19 variant traced in this northern region.

All Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) entering the province who have been to Covid-19 high-risk areas will also undergo Rapid Antigen Testing at the provincial border facilities upon arrival and a repeat test on the fourth day of arrival.

For cargo operators, the RT-PCR result validity has been reduced to seven days from 12 days validity.

“This is to ensure the safety of our residents, as well as avert the spread of Covid-19 in the province,” the advisory said.

Since February 1, CAR was placed under GCQ as 13 of the country’s 17 confirmed cases of the more transmissible Covid-19 variant were recorded with two cases in Bontoc province and one in Benguet.

The province of Ilocos Norte has maintained its strict guidelines when it comes to returning residents who are mandated to coordinate their arrival to concerned authorities and observe a 14-day quarantine in assigned facilities being administered by the local government unit.

Last December, Ilocos Norte has allowed home quarantine for its returning residents provided their residence is suited for self-quarantine with a separate bed, restroom, and no person with comorbidity inside the house.

While under GCQ, the provincial government of Apayao through its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, advised its residents to avoid traveling in high-risk areas and to always observe minimum health and safety protocols.

A high-risk area is determined by the average daily attack rate and the two-week growth rate being monitored by the health department.