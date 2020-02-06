Ilocos Norte holds massive info drive vs. nCoV

Health officials in Ilocos Norte are holding massive information and education drive to increase public awareness about the deadly coronavirus (2019-nCov).

Dr. Josephine Ruedas, acting provincial health officer, said there is no reason to panic as Ilocos Norte remains coronavirus-free.

In a regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, Ruedas, along with Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH and MC) doctors and Laoag International Airport officials, were invited to shed light on the state of preparedness of the province in terms of dealing emerging infectious diseases such as nCov.

On the part of MMMH and MC, Dr. Jose Orosa, chief of medical staff, said they are in close coordination with the public and private hospitals to ensure all stakeholders know what to do in times of emergencies.

I think this is a good time for all of us to really be aware, to practice coordination, be proactive and not reactive. If something happens, we all know what to do, said Orosa, citing that an increase awareness results to a calm population.

Orosa said the MMMH and MC is always ready as far as emergency case is concerned, noting that it has isolation rooms which can accommodate 68 patients under investigation at one time.

The MMMH and MC has trained personnel and established guidelines and protocol for handling patients suspected with 2019-nCoV. We are now conducting assessment of several institutions and we can provide training if needed, said Orosa.

The hospital also denied a report circulating in social media that the MMMH and MC has admitted a patient who is suspected to have 2019 nCoV.

To avoid misinformation, health officials continue to reiterate to the public not to share unverified information to avoid panic.

Again, may we remind the public to believe only official advisories, announcements, status and updates of 2019-nCoV from designated government agencies and the Department of Health," the MMMH and MC said in a public advisory posted on its official Facebook page.

The public is also advised to practice good sanitation by washing hands regularly and to maintain clean surroundings.

Since Tuesday, all departments at the Ilocos Norte Capitol have set up their own disinfecting stations while some employees who are having coughs or allergy opted to wear face masks.

Source: Philippines News Agency