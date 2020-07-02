Ilocos Norte gov’t calls for scholarship applicants

The provincial government of Ilocos Norte through its education department announced Thursday that scholarship grants are now open for academic, tech-voc, and incoming senior high school students.

Dr. Danny Daquioag, head of the Provincial Education Office (PEO), said in a press conference held at the Provincial Auditorium on Thursday that interested applicants for any of the three scholarship programs may now submit their application forms at the PEO located at the second floor of the Centennial Arena.

“We encourage more students to apply as we have available slots ready to be filled up. Last year, only a few applied for the tech-voc scholarship, so we hope to have more this year,” said Daquioag.

For existing scholars who wish to renew their application, he said the deadline of submission will be on July 17, 2020 while new applicants can submit their application forms from July 20 until August 14, 2020.

In previous years, the provincial government opened close to 1,500 slots. By providing young students more opportunities, it hopes to sustain academic excellence in the province and reduce poverty through education.

The awarding of scholarship grants is a priority of the provincial government with a budget allocation of more than PHP900 million annually.

It aims to provide all Ilocos Norte residents equal opportunities to land a better job here and abroad.

Source: Philippines News Agency