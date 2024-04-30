LAOAG: At least 50 bags of sodium chloride weighing 25 kilograms each and a helicopter of the Philippine Airforce are on standby on Tuesday while waiting for the perfect timing to conduct cloud seeding operation in drought-hit Solsona town. 'All is set for the conduct of possible cloud seeding operation approved by the governor upon the request of the Solsona government. We are just waiting for the right time to make it happen,' Marcel Tabije, Ilocos Norte's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) head, said in an interview. He said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is providing daily monitoring of seedable cloud formations and wind assessment for the conduct of cloud seeding operation, eyed to address continued drying up of the town's rivers, creeks, dams and water irrigation canals due to prolonged drought. Engineer Cynthia Iglesia, chief meteorological officer of the Laoag Synop Airport Upper Air Station, said they have s ighted seedable cloud formations near the target area but the process cannot be done yet because the prevailing cloud direction, which is northeast, may divert rain away from Solsona. Weather forecasts also indicate that cloud seeding operations could trigger lightning and thunder, she said. While waiting for favorable circumstances, Solsona Vice Mayor Jonathan de Lara reported that an emergency meeting with officials of the 11 drought-affected villages has been set on Tuesday to discuss the schedule of water rationing. "We have sought the help of the Bureau of Fire Protection to help us in the rationing in the affected barangays (villages)," he said. The local government of Solsona is also stockpiling materials like sodium chloride for the cloud seeding process. Meanwhile, a hydrant for potable water is being used to provide potable water to the affected villages while the provincial government also provided 400 drums or water containers across the municipality for rationing. Source: Philippines News Agency