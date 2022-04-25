﻿Ilocos Norte eyes December 2022 completion of ‘Big 3’ projects

The Ilocos Norte government is eyeing the completion of its “Big 3” projects by December, which are expected to hasten the province’s economic recovery.

With total funding of PHP2 billion, the “Big 3” projects include the major facelift of the Ferdinand E. Marcos Sports Stadium which was heavily damaged by Typhoon Ompong in September 2018, the construction of the Provincial Capitol expansion building, and the reconstruction of the Dap-ayan Center which will become the tallest building in downtown Laoag once fully completed.

Following an inspection conducted by the Provincial Monitoring Team, provincial engineer Luciano Domingo reported Monday that construction is in full swing to meet the target completion date.

The monitoring team is composed of representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Commission on Audit, and members of the Provincial Planning and Development Office, Provincial Accounting Office, and Provincial Engineering Office.

“The structure of the Marcos stadium is almost 57 percent completed, 57.54 percent for the Capitol and 44.11 percent for the Dap-ayan,” said Domingo, citing both the stadium and expansion of the capitol are expected to be completed by August while the eight-story Dap-ayan Center with basement parking is to be completed by December 2022.

Construction work started in 2019 and the capitol expansion building and rehabilitation of the Marcos Stadium were originally expected to be completed within 425 calendar days, while the Dap-ayan Center was projected to be finished within 730 calendar days.

But due to the pandemic, the target completion of these projects got a one-year extension, according to Domingo.

Anchored on Ilocos Norte’s development master plan, the Dap-ayan Center, featuring an architectural design similar to the Provincial Capitol building, will serve as a mixed-use building to accommodate various government offices in one stop. Parking spaces will also be available in the basement.

The expansion building of the capitol will be constructed with the same height and design as the existing edifice.

On the other hand, the Marcos Stadium will be elevated one meter above the present road level, with the inclusion of indoor games to be constructed at the old Rizal Park next to it.

Source: Philippines News Agency