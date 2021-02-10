Ilocos Norte board calls for reforestation program audit

After appropriating millions of pesos to build its so-called “Green Wall” to secure residents against flash floods and soil erosion, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte has called for a thorough assessment, re-evaluation, and revalidation on the present status of the project.

Ten years ago or in 2011, Ilocos Norte launched a massive re-greening program with the backing of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The DENR, through its National Greening Program, allocated PHP60 million as counterpart fund for the green wall project covering major sources of water in the mountainous towns of Solsona, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Vintar, and the cities of Batac and Laoag.

The provincial government likewise established a provincial nursery where forest tree saplings and fruit-bearing tree seedlings including coffee and bamboo were propagated and planted in various parts of the province, including schools and villages where there are idle or vacant lots waiting to be developed.

To determine the extent of accomplishment, Provincial Board member Da Vinci Crisostomo, who sponsored Draft Resolution No. 2021-02-266, said Monday “there is a need re-assess, re-evaluate and revalidate the project as there have been no concrete or tangible results” that were reported to the body so far.

“We have been allocating millions of pesos for our reforestation project. So, we would like to know where we are exactly now,” said Crisostomo in sponsoring the resolution which was unanimously approved by the board on Monday.

As stated in the resolution, a multi-agency committee will be created to check if the province succeeded in building a vibrant reforestation haven. The specific guidelines for the assessment procedure will be formulated at the discretion of the governor.

Aside from various public and private organizations who are helping the province in tree planting activities, investors of renewable energy companies have also expressed their commitment to plant and grow more trees to replace thousands of cut trees that were sacrificed to give way for the establishment of solar and wind farm projects in the towns of Currimao, Burgos, Bangui, and Pagudpud, respectively.

The green wall project was initiated during the term of then Governor and now Senator Ma. Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos. It aims to ensure the long-term protection of dams and irrigation facilities including sustainable management of watershed areas.