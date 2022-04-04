﻿Ilocos Norte allots P3-M for Tanap-Avis Falls dev’t

Local authorities here have decided to allocate PHP3 million to improve the access road leading to Tanap-Avis Falls in Burgos town to foster tourism growth and economic recovery amid the global pandemic.

“For the comfort and safety of visitors, the trails will be enhanced including the construction of comfortable rooms as well as a [tourism] deck,” Ilocos Norte Tourism Office head Aianree Raquel said in an interview on Monday.

Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday unanimously approved Draft Resolution 2022-03-482, giving Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc authority to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Watershed Forest Reserve-Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), and with Burgos town, for the improvement of the Tanap-Avis Falls.

Raquel was glad that a budget has already been allocated, given that the development project has long been overdue.

Located in the rural village of Tanap, the basin-like falls form part of a watershed forest reserve under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) of the DENR-Protected Areas and Wildlife Bureau.

Through Proclamation 803, signed during the administration of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos signed on February 1, 1971, the public domain covering around 41 hectares was declared one of the very important river systems up north.

Currently, visitors going to the Tanap-Avis Falls are being assisted by the village council.

With the assistance of the provincial tourism office, Raquel said the management of this outdoor attraction will be turned over to the Burgos town council jointly with the PAMB once the improvement of the trails has been completed, said Raquel.

Source: Philippines News Agency