Ilocos Norte advises tourists to follow travel restrictions

The province of Ilocos Norte is opening its doors to tourists on October 15 but with some restrictions.

Provincial tourism officer Aianree Raquel said only healthy tourists are allowed to come and they must pre-register online to secure a travel pass.

“Since October 1, we have no tourist yet, though we have received ‘pencil bookings’ by far. We expect the first tourists to arrive on October 15,” Raquel said in a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon.

He said tourists from Luzon are most welcome, except pregnant women and people with co-morbidities.

Raquel said the reopening of tourism in the province is gradual and requires a set of guidelines for public safety in the face of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Since October 1, the provincial government of Ilocos Norte began reopening its parks, heritage sites, beaches, and selected museums to tourists but only to a maximum of 50 tourists per day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors, however, must take a rapid antigen test not earlier than 48 hours before their arrival, pre-register online to get a tourist pass, and book their stay with government-accredited travel agencies and tour operators.

Public market visit is prohibited to minimize the tourists’ exposure to locals.

After the exploratory phase, the Provincial Tourism Office hopes to move on to the next phase by welcoming more visitors, not only from Luzon but also those from other areas under general community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency