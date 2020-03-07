Ilocos fishermen urged to wear lifejacket

For the safety of fishermen in the province, the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte may soon require the mandatory wearing of life jackets when they go out fishing, an official said on Friday.

Provincial Board member Da Vinci Crisostomo said an ordinance requiring Ilocano fishermen to wear lifejacket has been revived following search and rescue teams of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard failed to locate two fishermen who went missing after their wooden boat was sunk by 10-foot waves last February 24.

Fishermen Randy Tenaza, 40; and Ryan Quintos, 34, has never been located until now after checking their "payaw" or fish aggregating device, located 12 nautical miles from Baraur River in Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

Crisostomo, a chair of the committee on laws along with the committee on natural calamities and public safety, said the provincial board is studying a proposed ordinance to penalize fishermen who have no life jacket when they go out fishing at sea.

“Not wearing a lifejacket while fishing is the equivalent of driving down the most dangerous road, at high speed, with your seatbelt in the trunk of your car,” provincial fishery regulatory officer Arthur Valente said, citing it is frustrating that fishers know the hazards but they continue to flout the lifejacket’s value.

Once the lifejacket ordinance is approved, the Provincial Fisheries Division hopes it will have more teeth when the two surveillance boats will be deployed both in the first and second districts of the province.

The presence of surveillance boats will monitor illegal fishing activities within the coastal municipalities of the province and ensure the safety of fishermen.

The provincial government also plans to give life insurance to fishermen similar to farmers who are both covered by crops as well as life insurance.

To date, there are 676 registered boats and 10,009 registered fishermen in Ilocos Norte

