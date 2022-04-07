﻿Ilocos farmers get 21 tractors from tobacco excise tax

The Ilocos Norte government on Thursday turned over 21 tractors to farmer associations in the province’s first district, the budget of which came from the province’s share of the tobacco excise tax.

Efren Molina of Barangay Malampa, Vintar, Ilocos Norte said the farm machinery came after he and his fellow members of the Marabanos West Sanjera Farmers Association Inc. previously wrote a letter to Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, requesting a four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractor.

“We never thought it would come early this way,” Molina said, citing that the farm machinery will improve their productivity.

Molina’s group was among the recipients of six 4WD tractors and 15 hand tractors, the budget for which came from the province’s share of the tobacco excise tax, which benefits farmers regardless if they plant tobacco or not.

To increase the provincial government’s share in the tobacco excise tax, farmers here are being encouraged to plant tobacco, along with other high-value crops.

“Instead of focusing on rice production alone, let’s shift to other high-value crops that offer competitive prices in the market,” he said on Thursday.

Ma. Theresa Bacnat, an acting provincial agriculturist in Ilocos Norte, said the continuing distribution of farm machinery will help farmers increase their productivity to ensure food security in the province.

In December last year, at least 10 units of hand tractors and two four-wheeled tractors were also turned over to selected farmer associations in the second district of the province.

As farmers deal with erratic weather conditions coupled with the surging prices of fuel, seeds, and fertilizers, the governor said the government is happy to heed the farmers’ requests.

Aside from distributing farm machinery and agricultural inputs, the provincial government also sponsors a scholarship program for students to take up agriculture courses.

Source: Philippines News Agency