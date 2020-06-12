Ilocanos commemorate 122nd Independence Day with simple rites

Coming together from different parts of the province wearing face masks while maintaining physical distancing, government officials, employees and other private groups and individuals joined the traditional Freedom Day rites in front of the historic Provincial Capitol building here on Friday.

But unlike any other year, the remaining war veterans of Ilocos Norte who never missed to attend this historic event were a no show this time during the simple commemoration.

In his short speech, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said that even if the country is currently embracing one of the hardest periods in history due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, he said Filipinos are still so fortunate for being accustomed to peace and stability for many years.

As the province honors the freedom fighters in yesteryears, Manotoc has also recognized the modern-day heroes including all front-liners, volunteers, and everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19.

He likewise thanked all Ilocanos for their cooperation and vigilance to ensure that everyone is safe.

“We still need to take all the necessary precautions and we must act as if we have Covid cases in Ilocos Norte. We must act as if everyone is a potential carrier no matter how close they are to us,” he said, citing that vigilance is a must even if there is no confirmed positive case of Covid-19 here.

He reiterated that the wearing of face mask, observing physical distancing, and frequent hand washing must always be practiced to keep everyone safe.

“May we not waste all our efforts in the past months and soon, we hope things will normalize,” he said.

In a simple ceremony, fresh white flowers were offered at the Ilocos Norte 2020 marker facing the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal in front of the Capitol grounds. This was followed by a 21-gun salute.

A prayer for the nation was also read by senior board member Medeldorf Gaoat for the continued strength of all front-liners and volunteers and for the nation to heal as one.

Source: Philippines News Agency