﻿Ilocano group asks Comelec anew to resolve Marcos DQ case

A group asked anew the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to act immediately on the disqualification case filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In an extremely urgent second motion to resolve filed on April 7 and made public Friday, the Pudno Nga Ilokano (Real Ilocanos) led by Margarita Salandanan asked the poll body’s Second Division to resolve the case “without undue delay”.

“Petitioners and the country rely on the Honorable Commission to expediently and conscientiously, without fear or favor, decide on the instant case due to the looming grave and irreparable injury to the Philippine electoral process that such delay would cause. This undue delay in resolving the instant case despite the repeated emphasis on its transcendental importance opens to question and speculation the integrity and competence of the Honorable Commission to carry out its Constitutional mandate,” it said.

In filing the petition, the group said the case has been submitted for resolution two months ago but the poll body has yet to decide on it.

“Petitioners are despondent and downhearted that the Honorable Commission does not comply with its own rule that petitions for disqualification shall be decided summarily, despite the serious and adverse consequences that its late resolution of the issues in the instant Petition may have on the country’s future,” it added.

Last month, the petitioners filed their motion to resolve for the immediate resolution of the case, which was filed on Dec. 7, 2021.

In their petition, the group urged the poll body to disqualify the former senator due to his conviction in a tax case.

Source: Philippines News Agency