Ilocano fashion designer hailed for ingenuity

LAOAG CITY: A Laoag-based designer continued making waves in the fashion industry after bagging an award in the recently concluded Terno-making convention and contest held at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenes Black Box Theatre at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Manila.

Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte unanimously passed an unnumbered resolution commending Arniel “Amor” Albano, the lone Ilocano among the 12 finalists, for bringing honor to this province by winning the Chief Mentor’s Medal or the Joe Salazar Award at the TernoCon Expo on Jan. 28.

“It is just proper to recognize and commend Ms. Amor for her achievements at the Ternocon III,” provincial board member Medeldorf Gaoat said in passing the resolution Tuesday.

Before joining the prestigious contest, Albano’s fashion studio in Laoag began to make headlines in the province when she became a finalist in Project Runway Philippines Season 3, the Philippine adaptation of the American reality show Project Runway, which aimed to find “the next big Filipino fashion designer.”

Since then, she has been the preferred designer of Ilocos Norte’s big names, such as then governor and now Senator Ma. Imelda Josefa “Imee" Marcos, and other political and business matriarchs in the province.

In response, Albano thanked all her mentors, including Inno Sotto who handed her the award.

She said she took inspiration from the wrappers of pastillas, a Filipino delicacy, and used light inexpensive materials that were layered and cut out to bring out the hidden colors beneath.

Idyllic images of the Bahay Kubo, coconut trees, and Sampaguita also emblazoned her creations

