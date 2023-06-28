ILO chief urges labor sector to hold ‘greater social dialogue’

- International Labor Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert Houngbo on Wednesday encouraged the Philippine labor sector to conduct more dialogues on outstanding issues between stakeholders, as he emphasized the need to strengthen social dialogue among the government, employers and workers. Houngbo has just concluded his first official visit to the Philippines, from June 25-28, and met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., as well as senior officials from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). 'This visit has provided an excellent opportunity to discuss a wide range of world of work issues faced by the Philippines. The open and productive talks we have held leave me confident that the Philippines is on track towards a bright future,' he said in a statement. 'However, I encourage greater social dialogue between representatives of government, employers and workers in order to make progress on outstanding issues as well as to make decent work and social justice a reality for all,' he said. During his visit, Houngbo also held a dialogue with representatives of workers' and employers' organizations and spoke at the National Conference of Employers of Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP). Likewise, the ILO head took part in celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Philippines joining the ILO, and delivered the keynote address at global seafarers' summit Seafarer 2050 - Shaping the Future of Shipping. While in Metro Manila, Houngbo also visited the Migrant Resource Centre in Quezon City where he had the chance to interact with migrant workers as well as see firsthand the support services offered. 'What I have seen and heard during this visit and from my discussions at the Department of Migrant Workers confirms the excellent work being carried out to support Filipino migrant workers and their families. I sincerely hope that these best practices from the Philippines can be shared with other countries in this region and beyond,' he said. Houngbo also met the president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), heads of agencies and members of the United Nations Country Team, and the UN Resident Coordinator

Source: Philippines News Agency