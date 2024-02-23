‘Illegal recruiter’ promising fruit picker jobs in Japan nabbed

MANILA: Authorities on Friday arrested an alleged illegal recruiter promising "fruit picker" jobs in Japan in an entrapment at the compound of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in Mandaluyong City. Members of the DMW-Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) and the local police nabbed the suspect identified as Majorie Almarez, 33, a resident of Novaliches, Quezon City, after she accepted "boodle money" from the complainant whose name was withheld by the DMW. In a news release, DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the complainant was offered a job as a fruit picker in Japan with a monthly salary of PHP77,000. Cacdac said the complainant was lured by the suspect after witnessing her receive payment from another victim. However, the complainant confirmed that the suspect has no license from the DMW to offer jobs abroad. Based on the complaint, the suspect promised to facilitate and process the victims' certificate of employment, e-Registration account, Pre-Employment Orientation S eminar (PEOS) certificate, medical examination, and Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS) certificate. In exchange, the victim was asked to give an initial payment of PHP13,500 as 'marketer's fee' and 'processing fee'. The suspect, who is now under the custody of the Mandaluyong City Police Station, will face charges of illegal recruitment and estafa. Cacdac vowed to provide legal assistance to the victims and assured them that the DMW would pursue the case. He also called on other victims to come forward and coordinate with the MWPB. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency