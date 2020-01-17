Iligan police defends own officer vs. 8888 complaints

and lt;description and gt;

The Iligan City Police Office (ICPO) on Thursday defended the performance of its traffic unit officer from complaints reported to the government's hotline 8888, saying he was doing his duty.

Police Col. Michael Pareja, ICPO director, described Maj. Armando Cordova, deputy chief of the traffic unit, as "a very active officer" who seriously does his job in enforcing the city's traffic laws.

Also known as the Citizens' Complaint Hotline and as the President's Hotline, 8888 is a national public service hotline launched in 2016 by President Rodrigo Duterte to allow the public to report red tape and corruption involving government offices.

Pareja acknowledged having received complaints against Cordova from motorcycle owners, but he insisted that the complainants were involved in various traffic violations.

In particular, he alleged that the complaints were lodged by owners of motor vehicles, especially those prohibited from traversing national roads under Land Transportation Office regulations.

Pareja said even the city has a similar law, as mandated under a 1993 ordinance.

In a statement on Thursday, the ICPO said it even found the complaints "favorable" for Cordova because the police officer was merely enforcing the law.

Still, ICPO said it "acknowledges and respect(s) the rights of every citizen and that it is the police's duty to inform them if there are issues that need further clarification as to the implementation of the law.

Source: Philippines News Agency

