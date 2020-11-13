IIBA Honours 10-Year Corporate Partners with Award Ceremony

The IIBA Corporate Awards Program celebrates organizations around the world who have demonstrated a commitment to supporting training and career development of their teams and have had a significant impact on the business analysis community.

PICKERING, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), the global membership association dedicated to supporting the growth and value of business analysis, was honoured to recognize the contributions of outstanding corporate leaders who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in business analysis in a virtual awards ceremony held November 11, 2020. This year marked the 5th annual celebration of the Corporate Awards Program.

IIBA values its many strong partnerships with organizations around the world committed to fostering relationships that build opportunities for business analysis professionals and helping shape the direction of the practice.

“2020 is especially significant as it marks the 10th anniversary of IIBA’s Corporate Program. We wanted to share a virtual tribute to our corporate honourees in celebration of their outstanding commitment to the practice of business analysis over the past decade,” said Delvin Fletcher, President and CEO of IIBA.

This year, IIBA recognized nine exceptional organizations for demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to thought leadership, adaptability, strategy, and mentoring capturing the quintessence of the IIBA Corporate Awards. View the award presentation here.

Business Analysis in the New Decade

On November 11th, IIBA awarded Nedbank, a South African bank committed to creating value by using financial expertise to give back to their community, with IIBA’s Corporate Leadership Excellence in the Advancement of the Practice of Business Analysis Award recognizing Nedbank’s commitment to transforming business capabilities by adapting and optimizing their business analysis practice. Nedbank has demonstrated leadership excellence via volunteerism and providing sustainable training, certification, and career development opportunities for their business analysis professionals.

The Corporate Program presented the prestigious 10-Year Global Award to eight outstanding organizations for demonstrating a long-term commitment to advancing professional development and training in the business analysis profession.

2020 IIBA Corporate Award recipients:

ANZ, Australia

Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada

CNO Financial Group, USA

Computershare Technology Services, Australia

Deloitte, Canada

Inland Revenue, New Zealand

NTT Data, USA

The Westpac Group, Australia

“Congratulations to all our 2020 awardees. This year we celebrated an exceptional group of organizations in recognition of their contributions to advance business analysis,” said IIBA Board of Directors Chair, Keith Ellis. “We are inspired by the exemplary commitment and positive impact these organizations have made to the ongoing professional development of their teams and transformation of the profession over the past decade.”

Learn more about IIBA and how they are working with organizations around the world to deliver better business outcomes through business analysis at iiba.org/business-success.

International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) is a professional association dedicated to supporting business analysis professionals to deliver better business outcomes. IIBA connects almost 30,000 Members, over 100 Chapters, and more than 500 training, academic, and corporate partners around the world. As the global voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports recognition of the profession, networking and community engagement, standards and resource development, and comprehensive certification programs. For more information visit iiba.org .

